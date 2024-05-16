Cecilia Dapaah's husband recounts shock over house help's alleged involvement in theft

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Daniel Osei Kuffuor, husband of former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah, testified in court, expressing shock and surprise at allegations that their former house help, Sarah Agyei, masterminded a theft from them.



Kuffuor stated that Agyei had worked faithfully for them for five years and he was unaware of her involvement in any criminal activity until investigations revealed otherwise.



During cross-examination by Agyei's lawyers, Kuffuor reiterated his surprise at the allegations against Agyei and disagreed with suggestions that she was not involved in the theft. He recounted finding his wife's jewelry box in Agyei's possession, which he believed was stolen from their home.



Kuffuor also provided details of the stolen cash, including $210,000 and $200,000 in US dollars, £300,000 in euros, and GH₵300,000 in Ghanaian cedis, among other valuables. The accused individuals, including Agyei, have denied the charges against them.