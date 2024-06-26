Charles Abugre calls for a Kenya-like protest in Ghana, laments poor leadership

Politics of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Charles Abugre, Executive Director of the International Development Economics Associates, has urged Ghanaian youth to follow Kenya's example in protesting against economic hardships, citing recent unrest over new taxes.



Speaking at the Ghana Civil Society Forum 2024, he criticized Ghana's leadership quality and called for proactive citizen engagement similar to Kenya's youth protests.



Meanwhile, UN Resident Coordinator Charles Abani questioned Ghana's democratic dividends for youth, lamenting perceived stagnation despite political changes.