You are here: HomeNews2024 06 26Article 1954490

Politics of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Charles Abugre calls for a Kenya-like protest in Ghana, laments poor leadership

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kenya protest Kenya protest

Charles Abugre, Executive Director of the International Development Economics Associates, has urged Ghanaian youth to follow Kenya's example in protesting against economic hardships, citing recent unrest over new taxes.

Speaking at the Ghana Civil Society Forum 2024, he criticized Ghana's leadership quality and called for proactive citizen engagement similar to Kenya's youth protests.

Meanwhile, UN Resident Coordinator Charles Abani questioned Ghana's democratic dividends for youth, lamenting perceived stagnation despite political changes.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment