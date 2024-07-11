Chief Justice launches book on Civil Procedure and Litigation

General News of Thursday, 11 July 2024

Source: GNA

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo launched the 485-page book "Contemporary and Evolving Issues in Civil Procedure and Litigation" by Justice Alexander Osei Tutu at the Law Court Complex in Accra.



The book compiles 21 articles addressing complex legal procedures and contemporary issues in a clear and engaging style accessible to both academics and practitioners.



Chief Justice Torkornoo praised the book for clarifying contentious legal issues and enhancing judicial understanding.



She highlighted its relevance in addressing current challenges in civil procedure and advocated for dedicated rules on land litigation. The launch celebrated Justice Osei Tutu's scholarly contributions to Ghanaian jurisprudence.