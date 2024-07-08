Cleaners at Jubilee House cry out over 5 months unpaid salaries

General News of Monday, 8 July 2024

Source: ghlagatin.net

Cleaners at the Jubilee House, the official residence and office of the President of Ghana, have not received their salaries for five months, causing significant hardship.



Foster Dominic, a cleaner employed there since 2017, shared their plight on a local radio station in Accra.



The cleaners were informed by their employer that the delay in payment was due to the Office of the President failing to pay the company.



Struggling to survive without their wages, the cleaners have scheduled a meeting with their management to address the issue.



The cleaners are calling for immediate intervention to ensure they receive their overdue