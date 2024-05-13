Collins Dauda arrested over voter registration disturbances

General News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Police Service has detained Collins Dauda, the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, in relation to the disruptions that took place at Kukuom in the Ahafo Region during the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise on Saturday, May 11, 2024.



The disturbances led to one individual sustaining injuries, who is currently receiving medical treatment.



The police press release announced the arrest, stating that they are also searching for other suspects believed to be involved in the incident.



The exact nature of Mr. Dauda's alleged role in the disruptions has not been disclosed, as investigations are ongoing.



