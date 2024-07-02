Conforming To Global Standards In Foodstuff Packaging

General News of Tuesday, 2 July 2024

The Ghanaian government has partnered with Integrity Commodities Limited to introduce a 50kg weighing scale for maize sales, aiming to prevent farmers from being shortchanged by traders.



However, this initiative is not new, as similar efforts were made over 22 years ago.



The Ghana Standards Authority has also been promoting standardization in packaging, but more needs to be done to formalize the sector.



Poor packaging culture leads to food safety concerns and accidents on highways. The government should make formalization a national policy, starting from farm gate to markets, to ensure compliance and improve the sector's productivity and livelihoods.