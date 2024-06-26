You are here: HomeNews2024 06 26Article 1954589

Politics of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

    

Source: 3news.com

Court of Appeal throws out Rev Kusi Boateng’s appeal against Ablakwa, awards GHS3k cost against him

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Rev Kusi Boateng Rev Kusi Boateng

The Court of Appeal has dismissed Rev Kusi Boateng's appeal against an Accra High Court ruling in a defamation suit involving Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The court found that Rev Boateng's appeal did not comply with court rules and was therefore incompetent.

The appeal was struck out, and the court dismissed objections by Ablakwa's lawyers, who had raised concerns about bias and a potential conflict of interest.

The court found no evidence to support these allegations and proceeded with the case.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment