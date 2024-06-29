Create quota system to increase women participation in politics – Lecturer

General News of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. Maame Adwoa Gyekye-Jandoh, a political science lecturer, has called for a quota system to reserve a percentage of parliamentary seats for women to promote their participation in politics.



Currently, women hold 14.5% of parliamentary seats, short of the 30% target set by the Beijing Declaration.



Dr. Gyekye-Jandoh urged the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill into law and reserved seats for women, citing examples from Rwanda, Sierra Leone, and Kenya.



Mrs. Sheila Minkah-Premo, a law partner, emphasized capacity building and support for women candidates and proposed a National Civil Society Platform to promote women inclusivity.