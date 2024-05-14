Curfews renewed in Nkwanta, Bawku, Bunkpurugu, and Bomaa townships

General News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minister for the Interior has renewed curfew hours in several towns across Ghana, including Nkwanta Township in the Oti Region, Bawku Municipality in the Upper East Region, Bunkpurugu Township in the North East Region, and Bomaa Township in the Ahafo Region, effective from Tuesday, May 14, 2024.



In Nkwanta Township, the curfew will be in place from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, following advice from the Oti Regional Security Council. The government has urged all residents to exercise restraint and use established conflict resolution mechanisms.



Similarly, in Bawku Municipality, the curfew hours will be from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am. The government has called on community leaders and residents to use non-violent means to resolve disputes and ensure peace.



In Bunkpurugu Township, the curfew will be from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am, with a total ban on carrying arms or ammunition. The government has urged residents to channel their energies into peaceful activities.



Lastly, in Bomaa Township, the curfew hours will be from 11:00 pm to 4:00 am, with a similar ban on carrying arms or ammunition. Chiefs, elders, and youth in the area are encouraged to promote peace and use non-violent methods to address challenges.



In a press release on Tuesday, May 14, the Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey, emphasized the need for all residents to comply with the curfew regulations and the ban on carrying arms.



Any individual found in violation of these regulations will be arrested and prosecuted.



“Government continues to urge Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, Youth and People of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace to the area,” the statement added.