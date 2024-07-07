Cyclist fined for kissing wife during Tour de France

General News of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: BBC

Julien Bernard said he was happy to pay the fine for the moment he had with his wife

French cyclist Julien Bernard humorously apologized after being fined 200 Swiss francs for kissing his wife during the Tour de France stage seven time trial.



The UCI fined him for "unseemly or inappropriate behaviour" and "damage to the image of the sport."



Bernard expressed on social media his willingness to pay the fine daily to relive the moment. The stage, a 23.3km time trial in Burgundy, saw Bernard met by supporters and his wife, who kissed him while holding their son.



Italian cyclist Davide Ballerini received a similar fine for stopping to watch Mark Cavendish’s record-breaking sprint.