Cyprus President shares Ayorkor Botchwey’s Commonwealth vision

Source: GNA

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides has expressed his support for Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey's vision for the Commonwealth.



During a meeting in Nicosia, Christodoulides and Botchwey discussed bilateral and multilateral issues. Botchwey, a candidate for Commonwealth Secretary-General, proposes a six-pillar plan for "A New Commonwealth" focusing on trade, investment, skills training, innovation, job creation, democracy, good governance, climate change, and supporting Small Island Developing States (SIDS).



She emphasizes using the Commonwealth's collective voice to address climate crises. Commonwealth Heads of Government will elect a new Secretary-General in October, succeeding Baroness Patricia Scotland.



Botchwey has extensive experience, including serving as Ghana’s foreign minister and chairing ECOWAS's Council of Ministers.