DJ Mic Smith teams up with Beetztrap KOTM for new single ‘FLASHY’

General News of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: Yfmghana

DJ Mic Smith, renowned for his masterful production, debuts a new global hit titled 'Flashy'.



Featuring Ghanaian artist Beetztrap KOTM, the mid-tempo dance track blends fresh sounds with nostalgic lyrics, resonating as a street anthem.



Produced by DJ Mic Smith himself, the song reflects his morning inspiration and collaboration process with Beetztrap KOTM initiated via Instagram.



Released on June 28, 2024, 'Flashy' marks DJ Mic Smith's first single of the year, following his recent producer debut on Adina's 'Emergency'.



With a decade-long career, DJ Mic Smith continues to innovate, promising more dynamic tracks ahead.