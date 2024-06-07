Dame should resign – Bawah Mogtari

Politics of Friday, 7 June 2024

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, an aide to former President John Mahama, has called for Attorney-General Godfred Dame's resignation after a judge advised him to recuse himself from the Ato Forson case due to potential bias.



Despite the advice, Dame insists on continuing to prosecute the case, stating that the judge's advice was not binding.



Mogtari believes Dame's actions have brought the Ghana Bar Association into chaos and that his conduct should not be tolerated.



The court has dismissed the application for a mistrial filed by Ato Forson's lawyers, who alleged professional misconduct by Dame.