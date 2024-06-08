Do your job but respect her right – NPP’s Amoakwa-Boadu on arrest of NDC PC for Awutu Senya East

Politics of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: 3news

Amoakwa-Boadu, a legal practitioner and NPP member, has urged the Police to respect the rights of arrested NDC Parliamentary Candidate Phillis Naa Koryoo, emphasizing that she can be held for 24 hours without violating her rights.



He advised the Police to focus on their job and allow her lawyers to seek bail within the 48-hour window.



His comments follow concerns raised by Alhassan Suhuyini and Former President John Dramani Mahama about the arrest's potential to escalate tensions.



Mahama criticized the arrest, calling for Naa Koryoo's immediate release and warning against using the Police to intimidate political opponents.