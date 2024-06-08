You are here: HomeNews2024 06 08Article 1948067

Politics of Saturday, 8 June 2024

    

Source: 3news

Do your job but respect her right – NPP’s Amoakwa-Boadu on arrest of NDC PC for Awutu Senya East

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

George Akufo-Dampare, Inspector General of Police George Akufo-Dampare, Inspector General of Police

Amoakwa-Boadu, a legal practitioner and NPP member, has urged the Police to respect the rights of arrested NDC Parliamentary Candidate Phillis Naa Koryoo, emphasizing that she can be held for 24 hours without violating her rights.

He advised the Police to focus on their job and allow her lawyers to seek bail within the 48-hour window.

His comments follow concerns raised by Alhassan Suhuyini and Former President John Dramani Mahama about the arrest's potential to escalate tensions.

Mahama criticized the arrest, calling for Naa Koryoo's immediate release and warning against using the Police to intimidate political opponents.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment