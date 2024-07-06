Don’t allow Akufo-Addo on your campaign if you want to win December polls – Dr. Arthur to Dr. Bawumia

Politics of Saturday, 6 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Arthur Kennedy, a notable New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, has advised the party’s flag bearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to distance himself from President Akufo-Addo to win the upcoming December elections.



On July 4, the NPP confirmed Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Bawumia’s running mate for the 2024 general elections.



In an interview, Dr. Kennedy warns that voters might reject Bawumia if he pledges to continue Akufo-Addo’s policies.



He suggests Bawumia should address past mistakes, such as failing to protect public funds and combat corruption, and promise a new direction to gain voter support.