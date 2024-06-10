You are here: HomeNews2024 06 10Article 1948754
Dormaa Traditional Council cautions youth against invoking curses

Nana Yaw Komfoɔ, the Mansen Sumankwaahene of the Dormaa Traditional Council, has warned the youth of Dormaa Ahenkro against invoking curses during disputes, emphasizing the severe consequences and harm to community harmony.

He urged peaceful conflict resolution through dialogue, mediation, and mutual respect, highlighting the elders' role in guiding the youth.

Nana Yaw Komfoɔ stressed the long-term negative effects of curses on individuals and families, calling for the preservation of Dormaa Ahenkro's rich cultural heritage of respect and reconciliation.

