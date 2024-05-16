Driver in court over alleged murder of girlfriend’s daughter

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: GNA

Franklin Mensah, 29, a driver, has appeared before the Ashaiman District Court, for allegedly murdering the three-and-a-half-year-old daughter of his girlfriend.



The plea of Mensah, who was charged with murder, was not taken, and he was remanded in police custody by the court, presided over by Mr Derrick Parden Eshun, to reappear in the next week.



Chief Inspector Afi Blihia, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Ms Joy James, a waitress, resides with the accused, who is his boyfriend, in Switzerland, a suburb of Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region.



The prosecution said the complainant went to work, leaving her daughter with the accused at home.



Chief Insp Blihia said that the complainant had a phone call from a neighbour, report­ing to her that, after she left the house, the daughter was crying.



The court heard that the ac­cused gave his mobile phone to the girl to play with in a bid to console her, but the girl threw the phone on the ground and it got scattered.



Chief Insp Bliha said that Mensah, became angry and hit the girl with his hand and she became unconscious.



The prosecution said the victim was rushed to the Tema General Hospital to be resus­citated, but she was clinically pronounced dead on arrival.

Chief Insp Blihia said Mensah was arrested and put before the court.