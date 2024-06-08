You are here: HomeNews2024 06 08Article 1947995

E-Levy will be abolished in 2025 – EMIs confident

John Mahama and Dr Bawumia John Mahama and Dr Bawumia

EMIs in Ghana have anticipated the abolition of the E-Levy in 2025 under a new government, as both top presidential candidates, Dr. Bawumia (NPP) and John Mahama (NDC), pledge its removal.

The levy, applied to electronic and mobile money transactions exceeding GH¢100 per day, has drawn criticism.

Kenneth Ashigbey, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, expressed optimism, citing the candidates' commitments.

Despite generating GH¢1.19 billion in revenue, the levy's future is uncertain.

Dr. Bawumia aims for a "Digital and Cashless Ghana," while Mahama views the levy as regressive, promising its repeal if elected.

