E/R: Police arrest Okada riders a day after massively welcoming Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang

The Akyem Tafo District Police Command has arrested 35 Okada riders and confiscated their motorbikes, allegedly in retaliation for their support of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC running mate.

The riders were arrested for operating without licenses and unregistered motorbikes.

The Okada Riders' station chairman and the NDC Communications Officer claim the operation was politically motivated, aimed at frustrating Okada riders who backed the NDC.

They alleged the police acted on "orders from above" and call for regional and national NDC executives to assist in securing bail for the arrested riders.

