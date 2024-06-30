EC is clearly in bed with NPP – Fifi Kwetey

Politics of Sunday, 30 June 2024

Source: 3news

Fifi Kwetey, NDC General Secretary, has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of favoring the ruling NPP, alleging collusion that undermines trust in the electoral process.



He emphasized that the EC's role should ensure fairness without bias towards any party.



Kwetey likened the NDC's electoral strategy to Azumah Nelson's proactive approach, urging robust preparations amid perceived challenges with the EC.



This criticism underscores ongoing tensions and concerns within the opposition party regarding the integrity and neutrality of electoral procedures.