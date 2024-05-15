EC refutes Franklin Cudjoe's claims of disenfranchising SALL residents

General News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

The Electoral Commission has rejected allegations leveled by Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, accusing it of disenfranchising the residents of Santrokofi, Apkafu, Lolobi, and Lipke (SALL).



In a statement released on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, the EC clarified that it did not disenfranchise individuals in the newly established Guan Constituency.



In a comprehensive seven-point response, the EC affirmed that it adhered to all legal procedures in the establishment of the constituency and maintained that no individuals were disenfranchised during the process.



Furthermore, the EC labeled the allegations as unfounded and urged the public to disregard them.



"It is unfortunate that IMANI continues to peddle falsehood and untruths about the Commission at every point and turn. His [Franklin Cudjoe’s] narrative that the Commission disenfranchised the people of SALL, now the Guan Constituency, is FALSE. We urge the public to verify information put out by IMANI, with the Commission for the truth and the facts," part of the statement read.



