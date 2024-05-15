EC's denial of disenfranchising SALL residents dishonest, shows incompetence – Franklin Cudjoe

General News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Franklin Cudjoe, president of IMANI Africa, has challenged the Electoral Commission's (EC) rebuttal of allegations regarding the disenfranchisement of Santrokofi, Apkafu, Lolobi, and Lipke (SALL) residents during the 2020 parliamentary elections, labeling it as "brazenly dishonest."



In response to Cudjoe's assertions, the EC issued a statement on Wednesday, May 15, refuting claims of disenfranchisement and urging the public to dismiss them. The EC clarified that it had not deprived SALL residents of their voting rights in the newly created Guan Constituency.



However, Cudjoe stood by his claims, arguing that the EC's December 6, 2020 statement openly acknowledged the exclusion of SALL voters from participating in the parliamentary elections scheduled for December 7, 2020.



He emphasized, "The exclusion of voters in the SALL Traditional Areas from voting in the election for a Member of Parliament was a flagrant violation of the right to vote of the said voters, which amounts to being disenfranchised."



Cudjoe criticized the EC's characterization of his statements as "falsehood and misinformation," asserting that the EC's own actions led to the disenfranchisement of SALL residents, leaving them unrepresented in the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.



