EOCO boss elected Chair of Commonwealth Africa's Anti-Corruption Agencies

General News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Executive Director of Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), has been elected as the Chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa.



She was elected during the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference for Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa, which was held in Accra, Ghana.



This marks a significant milestone for COP Maame Tiwaa, who brings with her a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to the fight against corruption.



In her acceptance speech, COP Maame Tiwaa highlighted the pervasive nature of corruption and its detrimental impact on the development and progress of African nations. She stressed the need for leaders of anti-corruption agencies to tackle this menace with determination and dedication. COP Maame Tiwaa expressed her gratitude to the member agencies for entrusting her with this responsibility and pledged to serve with integrity, impartiality, and diligence.



As the new Chairperson, COP Maame Tiwaa outlined her vision for the association, emphasizing the importance of collaboration, capacity-building, and innovation in the fight against corruption. She committed to fostering closer cooperation among member agencies, supporting innovative solutions, and engaging with civil society, the private sector, and international partners to combat corruption effectively.



Looking ahead, COP Maame Tiwaa expressed her optimism about the progress that can be achieved through collective effort and collaboration. She called on delegates to work together to strengthen anti-corruption frameworks, enhance cooperation among agencies, and promote a culture of accountability in society.