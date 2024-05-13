Eastern Region: Young woman found drowned with stones tied to body

General News of Monday, 13 May 2024

A young woman's body was discovered under mysterious circumstances in Upper Manya Krobo district, Eastern Region.



Locals found the victim's body floating near the river Afram at Akotoe community, prompting immediate action.



Evidence of foul play emerged as the victim, believed to be 18 years old, was found with a sack of stones tied around her waist in an apparent attempt to conceal her body.



Authorities alerted after the disturbing discovery, with the body retrieved and sent to the police hospital morgue in Accra for further investigation.



Speculation surrounding the circumstances of the young woman's demise, adding to the tension in the community amidst a series of mysterious killings of women in the Krobo enclave.



A suspect is in custody, alleging involvement in the killings and claiming to have been hired by a chop bar operator for rituals.