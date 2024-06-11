You are here: HomeNews2024 06 11Article 1949453
Eid-Ul-Adha: Akufo-Addo declares Monday, June 17 as public holiday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The general public is informed that Sunday, June 16, 2024, marks Eid-Ul-Adha, a statutory public holiday.

Given that this date falls on a Sunday, the President of Ghana has declared Monday, June 17, 2024, as an additional public holiday.

This decision, made by Executive Instrument (E.I) under Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act

