Politics of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

Elect me for government of national unity – Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen, Founder of the Movement for Change (M4C), urged voters to elect him as Ghana’s first Independent President to lead a government of national unity.

Speaking at the launch of the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) in Accra, he emphasized the need for transformational leadership and a paradigm shift in governance.

The GTP aims to build an enterprise economy in Ghana, focusing on private enterprise, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

It is divided into six clusters: Economic, Governance, Infrastructure, Social Services, Environment, Science, Technology and Natural Resource Management, and Behavioural and Mindset Change, with clear, action-oriented solutions.

