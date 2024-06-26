Elect me for government of national unity – Alan Kyerematen

Politics of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: GNA

Alan Kyerematen, Founder of the Movement for Change (M4C), urged voters to elect him as Ghana’s first Independent President to lead a government of national unity.



Speaking at the launch of the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) in Accra, he emphasized the need for transformational leadership and a paradigm shift in governance.



The GTP aims to build an enterprise economy in Ghana, focusing on private enterprise, innovation, and entrepreneurship.



It is divided into six clusters: Economic, Governance, Infrastructure, Social Services, Environment, Science, Technology and Natural Resource Management, and Behavioural and Mindset Change, with clear, action-oriented solutions.