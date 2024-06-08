You are here: HomeNews2024 06 08Article 1948040

Source: 3news

Election 2024: Miracles Aboagye predicts decisive victory for Bawumia

Denis Miracles Aboagye, spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team, dismissed polls suggesting a National Democratic Congress (NDC) win in the 2024 elections, asserting Dr. Bawumia's impending decisive victory.

He criticized Global InfoAnalytics' survey, led by Mussa Dankwah, for its methodology and alleged bias towards the NDC.

Aboagye emphasized Dr. Bawumia's hard work and positive engagement with Ghanaians as evidence of his strong support, rejecting the poll's accuracy.

He accused Dankwah of fabricating data to boost NDC morale and expressed confidence in Bawumia's chances, predicting a surprising and resounding win in the upcoming elections.

