Empowering women waste pickers through health education at Recycle Up! Ghana

General News of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Women waste pickers in the Women in Circularity project received essential education on sexual and reproductive health at a workshop hosted by Recycle Up! Ghana and supported by Beiersdorf.



The session covered contraception, menstrual hygiene, STIs, and family planning, with interactive discussions and practical demonstrations.



The workshop aimed to empower women with knowledge to make informed decisions about their health.



The event was a success, significantly improving participants' understanding and ability to manage their sexual and reproductive health.



This initiative has demonstrated the commitment of Recycle Up! Ghana and Beiersdorf to improving the well-being of women waste pickers in Kumasi.