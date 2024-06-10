You are here: HomeNews2024 06 10Article 1948634
Source: BBC

Europe's night of election drama capped by Macron bombshell

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen celebrates with the Bavarian premier in Germany European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen celebrates with the Bavarian premier in Germany

French President Emmanuel Macron has called a snap election after his party, Renaissance, was defeated by Marine Le Pen's National Rally in the European elections.

National Rally won over 31% of the vote, more than double that of Renaissance. Despite this, the center-right parties strengthened their majority in the European Parliament, with victories in several countries.

The center-right group, led by Ursula von der Leyen, will form an alliance with the Socialists & Democrats and the liberal Renew group, excluding the far-right parties.

The election results show a shift towards extremes on both the left and right.

