‘Even God approves of Napo’s nomination as Bawumia’s veep’ – NPP Organiser

Politics of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Francis Adomako, the Ashanti Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on party supporters and Ghanaians to unite behind Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as NAPO and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Speaking on Angel Morning Show, Adomako highlighted a recent heavy rain in the Ashanti region as a divine endorsement of Dr. Opoku Prempeh.



He urged members to set aside personal preferences and support the leadership for national development.



Emphasizing unity and hard work, Adomako expressed hope that this collaboration would lead to significant progress in the Ashanti region and beyond.