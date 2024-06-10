FDA rallies united front to protect national food security

General News of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in Ghana is urging stakeholders to prioritize food safety to protect the country's land and water resources.



Madam Francisca Obeng, Central Regional Head of FDA, emphasized the importance of collaboration to ensure the safety and quality of food sources.



She noted that food safety is crucial for national unity and well-being, and that global trade requires international cooperation to prevent foodborne diseases.



The FDA is working to enhance food safety awareness and protocols, including permits for street food vendors, to safeguard consumers and ensure a prosperous future.