Fatal crash on N1 highway claims life of motorcyclist, injures another driver

General News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

A fatal accident occurred on Monday night along the N1 highway in Greater Accra, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist and injuries to another driver.



According to witnesses, the accident was caused by a speeding tipper truck attempting to overtake a pick-up vehicle entering from the Accra-Ashaiman road.



The collision between the tipper truck and the pick-up led to a subsequent crash involving the motorcyclist.



Tragically, the motorcyclist was crushed under the weight of the tipper truck, while the pick-up driver was left trapped inside the severely damaged vehicle.



Rescue efforts involved collaboration between eyewitnesses and emergency responders, leading to the successful extraction of the injured pick-up driver.