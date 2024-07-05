You are here: HomeNews2024 07 05Article 1957250

Fiifi Boafo appointed spokesperson for Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh

Fiifi Boafo, Head of Corporate Affairs at Ghana's COCOBOD, has been appointed as the Spokesperson for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Running Mate.

Boafo will manage communication activities for the NPP's campaign, leveraging his extensive media experience.

It remains uncertain if he will leave his current position at COCOBOD during the campaign.

Additional appointments to the running mate's team are anticipated ahead of his official unveiling on July 9, 2024, in the Ashanti Region.

