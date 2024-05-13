Finance Minister vows better conditions for GRA and Customs staff

General News of Monday, 13 May 2024

In a recent visit to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Customs posts at the Aflao border, Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, pledged to improve the working conditions of GRA and Customs officers.



His commitment aims to boost revenue generation by addressing issues such as smuggling, inadequate logistics, and welfare concerns.



During the visit, Dr Adam, along with GRA Commissioner-General Julie Essiam and Customs Division Commissioner Brigadier General Ziblim Bawa Ayorrogo, inspected facilities and discussed strategies to increase revenue.



Dr Adam promised to provide necessary logistics, address welfare concerns including promotions and barracks rehabilitation, and supply quad bikes for monitoring unapproved routes to curb smuggling.



Dr Adam expressed optimism about exceeding the revenue target set for this year, building on last year's success where revenue growth exceeded 49%. He emphasized the importance of engaging with officials to ensure everyone is on board in achieving this goal.



Commissioner-General Essiam encouraged GRA and Customs staff to work diligently, especially in an election year where doubts about revenue generation exist.



She assured them of leadership's support in providing necessary resources for their work and urged them to maintain high professional standards.



Brigadier General Ayorrogo announced upcoming training for officers sponsored by the Japanese government to enhance their skills in curbing smuggling. He emphasized the need for professional ethics in revenue collection to uphold the reputation of GRA and the Customs Division.



Aflao Customs Sector Commander, Assistant Commissioner Joseph Allan, expressed gratitude for the visit and assured readiness to exceed revenue expectations while ensuring public safety during the election period.