Flaunting secret societies in the media worrying – Avea Nsoh complains

Prof. Ephraim Avea Nsoh Prof. Ephraim Avea Nsoh

Prof. Ephraim Avea Nsoh, a former Upper East Regional Minister, has expressed concern over the increasing public visibility of secret orders and societies in Ghana.

His comments follow news of Freemasons gathering in Cape Coast for the 2024 festival of Institutional Lodges.

Avea Nsoh criticized the open display of such groups and their activities, attributing Ghana's current state to their prominence. He noted that high-profile personalities, including the Otumfuo Osei Tutu and government officials, openly identify with these societies.

