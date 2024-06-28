Foreign minister pays working visit to Cyprus; campaigns for C’wealth Sec-Gen position

Politics of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana's Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey visited Cyprus on June 26, 2024, to strengthen bilateral ties.



During her visit, she met with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Foreign Minister Dr. Constantinos Kombos to explore opportunities for enhancing trade and investment.



They also discussed multilateral cooperation, particularly within the Commonwealth, to address global challenges.



Botchwey announced her candidacy for Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, emphasizing her commitment to transforming the Secretariat to better support resilience-building for vulnerable member states. This visit aimed to deepen the long-standing diplomatic relations between Ghana and Cyprus established in 1989.