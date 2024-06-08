You are here: HomeNews2024 06 08Article 1948169

Former EC Chair Charlotte Osei enstooled as 'Safohen'

Charlotte Osei, former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, has been installed as the Safohen (Queen mother) of Nkum Asafo Group number 4.

She will lead the group as a warrior during the Fetu Oguaa Afahye Festival in September.

The festival is an annual celebration by the people and chiefs of Cape Coast Traditional Area, featuring a procession, dancing, and merrymaking.

As Safohen Nana Ama Kesson, Charlotte Osei will play a significant role in the festivities, which aim to promote unity and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the region.

