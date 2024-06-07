Former NDC Chairman warns against voting NPP in upcoming elections

Politics of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: newsghana.com

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba, former Chairman of the UK/Ireland Chapter of the NDC, has cautioned against voting for the NPP in the upcoming elections, citing concerns about Ghana's economy under their leadership.



He criticized the NPP, especially Vice President Bawumia, for what he sees as ineffective governance and unfulfilled promises.



Mbalba expressed doubt about the NPP's ability to govern for another term, suggesting it could lead to Ghana's collapse.



He also questioned the effectiveness of the NPP's flagship free SHS policy and criticized Bawumia's economic management skills, while praising Mahama's policies for helping Ghanaians abroad.