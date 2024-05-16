Former NPP Awutu Senya East Parliamentary Aspirant quits party over cedi depreciation

Politics of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Eric Kwaku Boateng, a former Parliamentary Aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Awutu Senya East constituency and President of the Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana, has announced his resignation from the NPP.



Boateng cited the current depreciation of the cedi against the US dollar as the primary reason for his departure.



Expressing his dismay over the current exchange rate of $1 to Ghc15.5, Boateng criticized the NPP for what he perceived as a failure to address the concerns of the business and trading community.



He emphasized that as a businessman, the erosion of his working capital due to the government's policies made it untenable for him to remain with the NPP.



Boateng indicated that he does not intend to join any other political party but rather support Afafranto, likely referring to Alan Kyerematen, in the 2024 elections.



He believes that a change in leadership is necessary to improve the current economic situation and is confident that Kyerematen can bring about positive change if elected as President.



In an interview on Neat FM, Boateng stressed the importance of choosing a leader based on their ability to manage the economy effectively, rather than focusing solely on party affiliation.



He joins a growing number of NPP sympathizers who have left the party due to dissatisfaction with its economic management.