Four US college instructors stabbed in public park in China

General News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: BBC

Police in China have arrested a 55-year-old man after four US university instructors were stabbed at Beishan Park in Jilin province.



The Iowa Cornell College tutors, including David Zabner, were attacked while visiting a temple. The assailant, identified as Cui, stabbed one instructor after a clash and then injured three others and a Chinese tourist who intervened. All injured are in stable condition.



The incident, considered isolated, is under investigation. The instructors were teaching as part of a partnership with Beihua University.



Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and others are working for their safe return. Images of the attack were quickly censored online.