You are here: HomeNews2024 06 11Article 1949312
news

General News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

    

Source: BBC

Four US college instructors stabbed in public park in China

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

David Zabner was one of the US instructors stabbed during the attack, according to his brother David Zabner was one of the US instructors stabbed during the attack, according to his brother

Police in China have arrested a 55-year-old man after four US university instructors were stabbed at Beishan Park in Jilin province.

The Iowa Cornell College tutors, including David Zabner, were attacked while visiting a temple. The assailant, identified as Cui, stabbed one instructor after a clash and then injured three others and a Chinese tourist who intervened. All injured are in stable condition.

The incident, considered isolated, is under investigation. The instructors were teaching as part of a partnership with Beihua University.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and others are working for their safe return. Images of the attack were quickly censored online.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment