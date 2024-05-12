Franklin Cudjoe urges Electoral Commission to prioritize pragmatism in its operations

General News of Sunday, 12 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa, has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to adopt a more practical approach in its operations, emphasizing the need for realistic decision-making processes.



Cudjoe stressed the importance of pragmatism in promoting the country's best interests and ensuring fairness, transparency, and inclusivity in electoral processes.



"They should be a little bit pragmatic. You know it is not rocket science to organize elections in this country," Cudjoe said on the Big Issue on Citi TV.



The EC has faced criticism for its handling of recent electoral activities, including the limited voter registration and the disposal of certain electoral equipment, raising concerns about the commission's effectiveness.