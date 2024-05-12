GES initiates recruitment of 2022 batch of trained teachers

General News of Sunday, 12 May 2024

The Finance Ministry has granted clearance to the Ghana Education Service (GES) for the recruitment of the 2022 batch of trained teachers from public colleges of education nationwide.



Consequently, the GES has opened applications for qualified individuals seeking employment opportunities.



In accordance with the latest directive, the GES recruitment drive exclusively targets trained teachers who graduated with a First Degree from Public Colleges of Education in 2022. The call for applications aims to fill teaching positions across various educational institutions.



A statement issued by the Director General of GES outlines the eligibility criteria for prospective applicants. Qualified candidates must have completed their College of Education program in 2022, fulfilled all academic requirements without outstanding examinations or referrals, successfully completed the mandatory National Service, and passed the National Teacher Licensure Examination.



Additionally, applicants must be willing to serve in any location where their services are needed.