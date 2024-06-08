GES pilots new SHS curriculum in 33 schools

General News of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: 3news

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has launched a pilot for a new Senior High School (SHS) curriculum in 33 schools, incorporating climate change and green economy topics for the 2024/2025 academic year.



This curriculum is part of the Education Strategic Plan (ESP, 2018-2030) and aims to foster environmental awareness among students.



Dr. Eric Nkansah, GES Director General, announced that full implementation will begin in the next academic year. Highlighting the importance of environmental education, Hajia Samira Bawumia emphasized closing the knowledge gap in climate studies.



The launch, coinciding with Green Ghana Day, included tree planting to promote environmental conservation.