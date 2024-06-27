GHC1.5 billion payment: It’s a scam -Adongo to customers of collapsed banks

Politics of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Bolgatanga Central MP Isaac Adongo has claimed President Akufo-Addo’s government will not fulfill its promise to pay customers of collapsed banks despite the recent announcement of a GHC 1.5 billion fund.



Adongo referenced past unfulfilled assurances from 2020, where customers received bonds but no payments.



He argues the current promise is a ploy to gain electoral favor in the upcoming elections.



Adongo urged affected customers to be skeptical and not expect payments from the current administration, asserting that the government’s history indicates they will not follow through.