You are here: HomeNews2024 06 27Article 1954838

Politics of Thursday, 27 June 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

GHC1.5 billion payment: It’s a scam -Adongo to customers of collapsed banks

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Isaac Adongo Isaac Adongo

Bolgatanga Central MP Isaac Adongo has claimed President Akufo-Addo’s government will not fulfill its promise to pay customers of collapsed banks despite the recent announcement of a GHC 1.5 billion fund.

Adongo referenced past unfulfilled assurances from 2020, where customers received bonds but no payments.

He argues the current promise is a ploy to gain electoral favor in the upcoming elections.

Adongo urged affected customers to be skeptical and not expect payments from the current administration, asserting that the government’s history indicates they will not follow through.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment