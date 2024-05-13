GTBank donates ICT lab to Nsawam Methodist Basic Schools

Regional News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited (GTBank) has presented a fully-equipped Information and Communications Technology (ICT) laboratory to the Nsawam Methodist Basic Schools (A&B,C) and Junior High School (JHS) in the Eastern Region.



The donation, part of the bank’s annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, aims to enhance the teaching and learning of ICT in the schools.



According to Graphic Online reports, the ICT lab, furnished with new desks, a printer, a projector, three air-conditioners, 51 desktop computers, and internet access, was a response to a request from the 1994 year-group of the school.



Agnes Owusu-Afram, Divisional Head of Corporate Communication and Experience, emphasized the bank’s commitment to equipping the youth with essential ICT skills.



She stated, “The world has become a global village through technology, and we believe that by donating this facility, we are adequately helping to prepare our future leaders for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”



Acknowledging the impact of the donation, the Headmaster of the school, Benjamin Addo, expressed gratitude to GTBank for elevating the educational standard of the school. He described the provision of the computer laboratory as a dream come true, highlighting its potential to enhance students' understanding of ICT concepts.



Mr. Addo pledged to ensure the facility is well-maintained to benefit current and future students.



GTBank's gesture aligns with its objective to improve the teaching and learning of ICT in educational institutions. The bank has committed to maintaining the facility for a year and encouraged the school's leadership to preserve it for the benefit of the students.



The Headmaster also used the opportunity to appeal for assistance in constructing a kindergarten block for Primary ‘C’, demonstrating the ongoing need for support in enhancing the school's infrastructure.



