Ga Traditional Council delegation meets National Chief Imam to discuss noise ban

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Nii Adotey Odaawulu I, the Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, along with a delegation from the Ga Traditional Council, paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, to inform him about the ban on drumming and noise-making within the Ga traditional areas.



The visit aimed to ensure that the Muslim community adhered to the directive of the traditional council.



The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, representing the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, appealed to all Muslims through the National Chief Imam to strictly adhere to the directive of the traditional council.



He highlighted the peaceful coexistence between Muslims and the Ga people, emphasizing that reducing the volume of loudspeakers during the ban period would not affect the timing of daily prayers.



He stated, "As Muslims, we know the stipulated time for prayers, therefore reducing the volume of our speakers will not have any implications on our daily prayers during this period."



He urged the leadership of mosques in the Ga traditional area to comply with the regulations governing the ban.



In response, the National Chief Imam assured the delegation that he would inform Islamic religious leaders across the traditional areas of the directive.



He expressed his commitment to maintaining the peace that has existed between the Muslim community and the Ga people. He also extended his regards to the Ga Mantse, demonstrating a spirit of cooperation and respect between the Muslim and Ga traditional leadership.