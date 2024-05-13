Ga traditional council halts church activities in Ningo-Prampram over noise ban violation

Regional News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Church activities in Ningo-Prampram faced disruption as the Ga traditional council intervened, citing violations of the one-month ban on noise-making mandated by the Ga State authorities.



Under the leadership of the Ga Asafoatse, the council confiscated musical instruments and confronted church leaders for disregarding the directive.



Despite appeals for leniency, the authorities insisted on an immediate halt to all church activities.



This action follows the announcement of a one-month ban on noise-making, effective May 6, in preparation for the upcoming Homowo Festival.



The ban, scheduled to conclude on June 6, 2024, was communicated by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) through a press statement, urging religious bodies to adhere strictly.



During the ban period, worship activities must remain confined to church or mosque premises, with noise levels minimized significantly. Additionally, the use of instruments and outdoor loudspeakers, as well as roadside evangelism, is prohibited.