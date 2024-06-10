You are here: HomeNews2024 06 10Article 1948598
news

General News of Monday, 10 June 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Galamsey: Cases involving Chinese are thrown out over difficulty finding interpreters – Forestry Commission

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

There are challenges with timely funding for forest development activities There are challenges with timely funding for forest development activities

The Greater Accra Forestry Commission has revealed that cases involving Chinese illegal miners, known as 'galamsey,' are being dismissed in court due to a lack of interpreters for the Chinese language.

George Agbenowoshi, the Deputy Regional Manager, mentioned this during a tree planting event in Accra for Green Ghana Day.

He also highlighted challenges with timely funding for forest development activities, including plantation activities.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment