Galamsey: Cases involving Chinese are thrown out over difficulty finding interpreters – Forestry Commission

General News of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Greater Accra Forestry Commission has revealed that cases involving Chinese illegal miners, known as 'galamsey,' are being dismissed in court due to a lack of interpreters for the Chinese language.



George Agbenowoshi, the Deputy Regional Manager, mentioned this during a tree planting event in Accra for Green Ghana Day.



He also highlighted challenges with timely funding for forest development activities, including plantation activities.