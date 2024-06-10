Gaza health ministry says Israeli hostage rescue killed 274 Palestinians

General News of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: BBC

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza reports that an Israeli raid on the Nuseirat refugee camp killed 274 people, including children and other civilians.



The raid, which included airstrikes and intense gun battles, led to the rescue of four hostages abducted on October 7.



While Israel's military estimated fewer than 100 deaths, the higher casualty figures, if confirmed, would mark one of the deadliest days in the conflict. The operation has drawn international criticism for the high civilian toll.



Videos and eyewitness accounts depict scenes of devastation, with hospitals overwhelmed by casualties. The rescue of the hostages has sparked celebration in Israel.