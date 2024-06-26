Ghana faces a growing challenge with drug abuse – Mental Health Authority

General News of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

The Mental Health Authority of Ghana has expressed concern over the rising trend of drug abuse among youth, which poses a significant threat to public health, safety, and socio-economic development.



According to the authority, mental disorders due to psychoactive substance use have consistently ranked among the top ten causes of mental health outpatient attendance, with a steady increase in cases from 4,155 in 2019 to 5,554 in 2023, affecting mostly individuals aged 20-34 years.



To address this, the authority has implemented various initiatives, including public awareness campaigns, youth and school-based programs, rehabilitation services, and a toll-free helpline.