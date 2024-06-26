You are here: HomeNews2024 06 26Article 1954604

General News of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

    

Source: 3news.com

Ghana faces a growing challenge with drug abuse – Mental Health Authority

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Some of the substance getting abused Some of the substance getting abused

The Mental Health Authority of Ghana has expressed concern over the rising trend of drug abuse among youth, which poses a significant threat to public health, safety, and socio-economic development.

According to the authority, mental disorders due to psychoactive substance use have consistently ranked among the top ten causes of mental health outpatient attendance, with a steady increase in cases from 4,155 in 2019 to 5,554 in 2023, affecting mostly individuals aged 20-34 years.

To address this, the authority has implemented various initiatives, including public awareness campaigns, youth and school-based programs, rehabilitation services, and a toll-free helpline.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment